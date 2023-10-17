LINCOLN PARK PICKLEBALL? Opponent keeping vigil at site

At least one opponent of Seattle Parks‘ plan to convert Lincoln Park‘s ex-tennis courts to pickleball courts is trying a new tactic, For the second day, a man is keeping vigil at the space. We first met the man, who identified himself as Lance, there yesterday after hearing police dispatched to the park for a report that “three protesters” were reported to be at the site, allegedly thwarting Parks workers, Dispatch audio indicates the police response was canceled because the workers left. We asked Parks what had happened and they said, “Someone was down at the park trying to interfere with the work today [Monday], and the police were called.” Lance indicated that he intended to continue “occupying” the site, so we went back at midday today to see if he was there. He was (that’s his chair in our photos), along with a few other opponents of the pickleball plan, and a TV crew. Lance said Parks workers had been back around 6:45 am but left. He said they were trying to “leave debris” at the site and he believes a permit is needed for work at the site. Parks has contended it does not need environmental review to place a new overlay on the existing pavement for the court conversion; we have another request out to Parks for comment on that and the ongoing vigil. Opponents say the noise of pickleball will interfere with wildlife; those there with Lance today pointed out when we arrived that a raven was heard calling (we heard it too) in nearby trees.