West Seattle, Washington

17 Tuesday

59℉

LINCOLN PARK PICKLEBALL? Opponent keeping vigil at site

October 17, 2023 1:14 pm
|      6 COMMENTS
 |   Environment | West Seattle news | WS & Sports

At least one opponent of Seattle Parks‘ plan to convert Lincoln Park‘s ex-tennis courts to pickleball courts is trying a new tactic, For the second day, a man is keeping vigil at the space. We first met the man, who identified himself as Lance, there yesterday after hearing police dispatched to the park for a report that “three protesters” were reported to be at the site, allegedly thwarting Parks workers, Dispatch audio indicates the police response was canceled because the workers left. We asked Parks what had happened and they said, “Someone was down at the park trying to interfere with the work today [Monday], and the police were called.” Lance indicated that he intended to continue “occupying” the site, so we went back at midday today to see if he was there. He was (that’s his chair in our photos), along with a few other opponents of the pickleball plan, and a TV crew. Lance said Parks workers had been back around 6:45 am but left. He said they were trying to “leave debris” at the site and he believes a permit is needed for work at the site. Parks has contended it does not need environmental review to place a new overlay on the existing pavement for the court conversion; we have another request out to Parks for comment on that and the ongoing vigil. Opponents say the noise of pickleball will interfere with wildlife; those there with Lance today pointed out when we arrived that a raven was heard calling (we heard it too) in nearby trees.

Share This

6 Replies to "LINCOLN PARK PICKLEBALL? Opponent keeping vigil at site"

  • Jeff October 17, 2023 (1:43 pm)
    Reply

    lol this is getting ridiculous. I don’t want it either but there has to be a better use of our time as a society.

  • TJ October 17, 2023 (1:44 pm)
    Reply

    Sorry, but Lincoln Park is a urban park in a densifying city that is meant for human recreation. It is big enough to fulfill lots of activities. For the nature walkers, no trails will be removed. And what enjoyment are park users getting currently from that spot? The park was not envisioned or set up as a wildlife refuge. Birds will simply move to another spot if the noise indeed does bother them, but some, like Ravens (I didn’t know there are ravens in Seattle unless we are talking about a crow) are scavengers and are attracted to human activity. Occupying the space and trying to interfere with park workers is a silly tactic that I don’t know how someone could look themselves in the mirror doing. What a waste of time for something that isn’t changing the park at all.

  • Rhonda October 17, 2023 (1:50 pm)
    Reply

    Good for you, Lance. Not all heroes wear capes.

  • Tired of the BS October 17, 2023 (1:51 pm)
    Reply

    Now if we could only get young people involved in pickleball, maybe it would keep them from getting into trouble. Didn’t that work with basketball???

  • Sh October 17, 2023 (2:22 pm)
    Reply

    “Parks has contended it does not need environmental review to place a new overlay on the existing pavement for the court conversion” It should absolutely require an environmental review unless the new overlay is intended for tennis! The existing slab was designed for tennis. The environmental review was based on factors involving the game of tennis. Pickleball is an entirely different sport generating high decibel, far reaching noise with a much greater and far reaching impact  on the surrounding environment and also light pollution (if installed) which according to Rachel Schulkin, Public Affairs Manager : “Additionally, we are evaluating if lighting is feasible or appropriate for this site.”   Lighting should also require an environmental review .

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.