Pickleball in Lincoln Park or Solstice Park? 3 updates

October 10, 2023 5:12 pm
(WSB photo, October 1st)

Updates today in the ongoing issue of Seattle Parks canceling its plan to add pickleball stripes to three Solstice Park tennis courts and instead deciding to turn a former Lincoln Park tennis-court area (photo above) into pickleball courts:

TIMING: The plan to resurface Solstice Park courts – which is what brought up the potential for pickleball – has been delayed. Parks tells us that the resurfacing, recently considered “imminent,” is now not going to happen until spring/summer of next year: “The contractor got delayed because of supplies that did not come in time and now the weather is too wet and temperatures too cool to resurface the courts. This project will be the first one scheduled when the appropriate weather returns.” (Different material than the Lincoln Park plan, which is described as an “asphalt overlay.”)

MONEY: Questions persisted even after Parks clarified that the $140,000 cost of converting the Lincoln Park site is coming from an Associated Recreation Council grant. We asked for more details; Parks says the money was not specifically earmarked for this: “This project is being funded with a portion of a $400,000 grant from the Associated Recreation Council, given to the department last spring. There were no restrictions on where we could spend the funds. SPR decided to spend a portion of them on pickleball expansion, and the rest toward recreation programs and services.”

LINCOLN PARK LIGHTING? Funding may get in the way of that, Parks added: “We are still exploring the possibility of adding lights, but it may end up being cost prohibitive for the time being and may need to be added when future funding can be secured. Funding the lights out of the same grant would mean reducing funding to one of the other promised investments.”

As noted here yesterday, the Lincoln Park pickleball plan now has a page on the Parks website.

20 Replies to "Pickleball in Lincoln Park or Solstice Park? 3 updates"

  • Alki resident October 10, 2023 (5:20 pm)
    Reply

    If an amount needed was posted for the cost of the lights, maybe we can help fund that. I’d love to maybe see some art around the pickle ball court as well. With 5 million pickle ball players in our country, I’m excited to see the final touches and to watch families and friends play this game. 

    • Carol October 10, 2023 (7:02 pm)
      Reply

      There are not 5 million pickle ball players in West Seattle.  What kind of “art” would you like to see at a pickle ball court?  Many of us think the grandeur of nature that is Lincoln Park and Puget Sound is enough.

      • Alki resident October 10, 2023 (9:48 pm)
        Reply

        Perhaps reread my comment. There are 5 million pickle ball players in our country. This sport isn’t a fad, it’s here to stay. 

  • zero new pickleball courts please October 10, 2023 (5:41 pm)
    Reply

    Across West Seattle, there are very few accessible basketball courts, but Parks has so much motivation to add pickleball they need online surveys. Seems like old white people get all the attention from Seattle Parks. There’s a recreation gap between playgrounds and boomer lap pools that needs to be filled before we fundanother fad pickleball court.

    • BLK October 10, 2023 (6:23 pm)
      Reply

      Zero:This “old white person” says f* pickleball courts in Lincoln Park!

    • Odd son October 10, 2023 (7:40 pm)
      Reply

      Old white guy here, don’t give a rats azz about pickle ball. Can’t believe all the drama over this the past few weeks. If people only put as much passion into life and death type things..

    • C October 10, 2023 (7:56 pm)
      Reply

      Finally someone speaks some sense! 

    • Brandon October 10, 2023 (8:32 pm)
      Reply

      Weird. I wasn’t aware another races were incapable of playing pickleball. How unfortunate, seems like a growing popular sport that’s easy enough everyone would like to play if they were interested.  Your race baiting is ineffective here.

      • Zero pickleball again October 10, 2023 (9:46 pm)
        Reply

        Darn it. Race baiting usually works perfectly. I’ll try something else… 

        KIDS FROM 12 to 18 DON’T HAVE A PLACE TO PLAY

        How’s that? In Lincoln Park there are lots of playgrounds and the wading pool for babies and young kids. There are tennis courts, and our beautiful pool is dominated by structured lap swim sessions all summer for older folks. What do parks provide for people in between, regardless of their nationality? If kids frequented the wooded trails and other shared facilities, the outcry for police patrols would be numerous and immediate. Let’s be realistic, and let’s provide a place to hang out and play basketball (and other flat-concrete-slab sports) for our tweeners and teens. 

  • T October 10, 2023 (5:42 pm)
    Reply

    Kinda laughed when the parks department was going full steam ahead, then putting on the brakes. Haha! Solstice park tennis courts have 6 total for tennis.. hmmmm… It maybe possible to split it in half… one section with 3 tennis courts leave them that way. The other 3 courts make them pickleball.. make it simple. Thanks

    • Alki resident October 10, 2023 (6:33 pm)
      Reply

      It’s already being made simple. The old court in Lincoln Park is just that, an old court. Why the need to mix two sports together when there’s plenty of room at the park for pickle ball?

      • pickleball is a fad October 10, 2023 (7:34 pm)
        Reply

        The tennis courts at Solstice Park are vacant more than 50% of every day, except for a stretch in the summer when tennis camps host clinics. It’s not just space, it’s time. From 8am to 6pm, there’s more than plenty of time for everyone who needs to play can play, regardless of their striped-court preference. How about basketball courts down by the water? Without nets, a basketball court can work for basketball, street hockey, roller skating, dancing, etc. There’s no reason for another pickleball court, and there’s no reason to deprive our kids the opportunity for a basketball court.

      • citizenofseattle October 10, 2023 (8:27 pm)
        Reply

        I think all of the reasons have been provided to you, Alki Resident.  If you read the posts, you will see that your neighbors are heartbroken about this decision. WSB comments are at an all time high (not the highest, but high!). Thousands have signed a petition.  That rarely happens and speaks to the shock and pain that folks are experiencing over this decision. I have never seen this kind of outcry in West Seattle for a Seattle Parks decision and I’ve lived here for decades. Everyone is talking about it – digitally and in-person. People are so sad about this. 

        • Tracey October 10, 2023 (9:12 pm)
          Reply

          Thank you for mentioning the petition.  I was able to find it online and sign it.  change.org

        • Alki resident October 10, 2023 (9:57 pm)
          Reply

          That petition you signed was based on lies and deception. Funny how quickly people signed such a thing so horrifically put together. The people that are “so sad” about this have nothing better to do than try to keep one more thing from coming to our community. Funny thing is the court is already there. There are many people that want it whether you believe that or not. I stand by the park’s decision and look forward to see it being used. 

  • Carol October 10, 2023 (6:59 pm)
    Reply

    I wish Seattle Parks and Recreation would answer a few questions:   1.) Is the stuff currently stored on the old tennis courts going to be moved to another space in Lincoln Park, i.e. is there going to be a commensurate loss of natural area to create a new storage area?   2. ) Are trees going to be cut down to accommodate the pickle ball court, and if so, how many and which ones?   3.) Are there, or are there not going to be lights, and if so, what hours will the lights be turned on?     I’ve lived  in West Seattle since 1984 and remember SPR plans to put a zip line in Lincoln Park, railings along the sea walls at Alki Beach, cutting down the big trees at Hiawatha, and of course the latest proposal to put a dog park in that beautiful meadow just to the west of the old tennis court/new pickle ball court.  I don’t *think* I am against the pickle ball court….I actually think it might be less harmful than  it’s current usage…. BUT I DON’T KNOW for sure because we are not being complete information from SPR.   Needless to say, I have trust issues with them, but for good reason.    And also, what is the rush…. is there a pickle ball emergency I am  not aware of?

  • Someone help confirm October 10, 2023 (7:27 pm)
    Reply

    I need some clarification from those of you who are more familiar with pickleball. Is it true that it’s for those who are not athletic enough for tennis yet too poor for golf? Thank you in advance! Trying to learn more about this hot trend where adults basically stand on top of a ping-pong table for fun.

  • justthinking October 10, 2023 (8:12 pm)
    Reply

    ARC should support social equity (which it says it does on their website) and that should include equal access to the peace and serenity of a quiet natural park. Not everyone has the quiet sanctuary of a large yard or house. Some of us live in apartments and condos. We deserve a natural sanctuary to listen to the sounds of birds and the wind in the trees. The occasional, pleasant sound of a baseball game or kiddos on the swings is nothing compared to the incessant, irritating thwack thwack thwack of pickleball. Over stimulation is an issue in the city – that’s one of the reasons parks were created. Equal access to peace and quiet. 

    • Sarah October 10, 2023 (9:07 pm)
      Reply

      Literally walk anywhere in the south 2/3 of the upper park area and you’ll be fine. I walk 3-4 miles of upper park trail loops daily and would hear nothing for 90%+ of it even with pickleball. 

  • S October 10, 2023 (9:44 pm)
    Reply

    There’s a discrepancy regarding the resurfacing plans at Solstice Park and the criteria for selecting the Lincoln Park location for pickleball.
    In this post the Parks Department mentions the resurfacing of Solstice Park courts, which led to the consideration of pickleball,  has been delayed. Originally expected to occur soon, it is now scheduled for spring/summer of next year. This reads as a reason why they quickly pivoted to install PB courts in Lincoln Park.

    However, in this Parks link  (https://www.seattle.gov/parks/about-us/projects/lincoln-park-tennis-court-conversion) it clearly states that the main criteria for selecting the Lincoln Park location is to: avoid conflicts with tennis.
    WSB would you be able to provide clarification on these differing statements? I appreciate your assistance if possible in resolving this confusion.

