FUTURE JUNCTION PARK: What’s next after today’s site chat

Just back from the future West Seattle Junction park in the 4700 block of 40th SW, where Parks reps spent the past two hours under canopies next to the site, talking with people about the plan. Project manager Kelly Goold told us visitors voiced support for the existing design:

The park was close to construction before the pandemic pause defunded it, but now the money for it will be restored by early next year, and after final reviews, it’ll be sent out to bid. Meantime, it’s still getting interim use as a pet-relief area. (Part of the future park will be set aside for that use.) If you missed today’s meeting, you still have a chance to provide feedback – this online survey remains open until the end of the month.