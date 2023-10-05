CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Optimism in bus-shooting investigation, plus tighter security

(WSB photo, Tuesday)

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to release the name of the man shot and killed on a Metro bus at 15th/Roxbury on Tuesday. But there was a quick update at tonight’s meeting of the North Highline Unincorporated Area Council, the community coalition for White Center and vicinity. Major Mark Konoske from the King County Sheriff’s Office Southwest Precinct – which serves White Center and Burien, among other areas – said he couldn’t be specific, but “There was a variety of evidence available that we’re following up on … I’m optimistic we’ll end up catching some people … there are leads we’re following up on.” The shooting happened just after 5 pm Tuesday (here’s our original report) and the victim, reported to have been shot at least twice, was declared dead at the scene. Meantime, Metro general manager Michelle Allison said online that “we have added a security presence on the H Line Wednesday and will maintain that presence into the foreseeable future,” adding that “as part of the approved budget, Metro continues to hire and expand the number of transit security officers (TSOs) that patrol our buses and transit centers.”