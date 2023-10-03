West Seattle, Washington

03 Tuesday

56℉

UPDATE: Man shot on bus at 15th/Roxbury

October 3, 2023 5:16 pm
|      6 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | White Center | WS breaking news

5:16 PM: Police and fire are at the scene of a shooting reported aboard a Metro bus that’s at 15th and Roxbury. The victim is reported to be a man about 30 years old “unconscious, unresponsive, with two gunshot wounds.” Police have broadcast an initial description of two suspects, both male, one Hispanic, with long hair, in a gray sweater, the other Black or Hispanic, “puffy” hair, white sweatshirt, both running northeast. The scene is described as on 15th just south of Roxbury. Traffic is being blocked on southbound 15th.

(Added: WSB photos)

5:22 PM: Dispatch has been told the victim is dead. The bus has been described as being stopped on the King County Sheriff’s Office side of Roxbury, but SPD responded initially.

5:39 PM: Investigators now say there was only one shooter. KCSO is searching with a K-9 team. If you’re seeing a helicopter, that’s the shared TV chopper, NOT law enforcement.

5:59 PM: Now Guardian One is over the scene too.

Share This

6 Replies to "UPDATE: Man shot on bus at 15th/Roxbury"

  • Admiral-2009 October 3, 2023 (5:29 pm)
    Reply

    This is extremely scary.  People need to feel safe when using public transportation!  I hope the perps are caught, convicted and put behind bars for the rest of their lives.

  • Susan October 3, 2023 (6:00 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you, as always, for your great coverage, West Seattle Blog

  • D October 3, 2023 (6:05 pm)
    Reply

    Now king county helicopter is above head

    • WSB October 3, 2023 (6:08 pm)
      Reply

      Yes, thanks, I added that after seeing it on the tracker. The TV helicopter was there for a while by itself and then Guardian One showed up.

  • Neil October 3, 2023 (6:11 pm)
    Reply

    My question is was the victim a passenger or the bus driver?

    • WSB October 3, 2023 (6:14 pm)
      Reply

      I don’t know. So far KCSO’s official response to inquiries has even less info than we’ve already published.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.