COUNTDOWN: Fauntleroy Fall Festival, two weeks away

Even before we get to Halloween, October brings plenty of fall fun. One of the biggest events is just two weeks from today, so here’s a reminder to set your calendar – the Fauntleroy Fall Festival. From 2-5 pm on Sunday, October 15th, you’ll find a variety of activities on both sides of the 9100 block of California SW in the heart of Fauntleroy, in and around Fauntleroy Church/YMCA and The Hall at Fauntleroy/Schoolhouse. Pumpkin-painting, birdhouse-building, salmon-hat-making, music, and more – all free (except for some food/beverage offerings) thanks to volunteers (can you help?) and donations. Rain or shine!