Have fun at the Fauntleroy Fall Festival while volunteering!

(WSB photo, Fauntleroy Fall Festival 2022)

The Fauntleroy Fall Festival is just two and a half weeks away. It’s powered by volunteers and donations, and festival organizers are especially interested right now in more of the former:

The Fauntleroy Fall Festival is Sunday, October 15, from 2-5 pm. This annual event is free to the community and expects more than a thousand people this year. The event offers bouncy castles, pumpkin painting, bird house building, live music, bunny petting zoo, food vendors, pie-eating contests, and so much more. The event is organized by volunteers and could use additional help the day of the event. If you have the time, please consider volunteering for the event.

The festival is spread across both sides of California SW in the heart of Fauntleroy – in and around the church/Y and event hall/schoolhouse.