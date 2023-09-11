WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Thief hits fire truck

Seattle Fire crews sometimes have to call for police help. This morning at Delridge and Cambridge, it was because a fire engine was hit by theft. According to emergency-radio traffic, a chain saw was taken from Engine 37. The thief was described as driving a red or maroon GMC Yukon with chrome wheels. We’re following up with SFD to see if there’s any additional information. Earlier this summer, regional media reported on other theft incidents elsewhere in the city.