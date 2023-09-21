WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: They tried again

Police are back at the 35th/Roxbury east-side strip mall right now, after a reported crash-and-grab attempt a short time ago at Global Smoke & Vape, burglarized via vehicle five times in the last four weeks, including the last two days in a row. This time, though, it didn’t work, according to what police have reported so far. But the attempt apparently also did some damage to A Pizza Mart next door, officers told dispatch. In this attempt, so far the burglars’ vehicles were described as silver (possibly Hyundai) and black sedans; the silver car has rear-end damage and one broken light on each end.