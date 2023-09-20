WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Yet another crash-and-grab at Global Smoke & Vape

(WSB photo)

For the second morning in a row and fifth time in less than four weeks, crash-and-grab burglars have hit Global Smoke and Vape at 35th and Roxbury.

This time it happened just before 3:30 am. The shop owner shared that photo of the stolen Kia Optima used to crash into the storefront – the burglars (up to five people, according to early police reporting) left it at the scene before getting away in another car. A nearby resident sent us this photo of that:

Something we noticed while at the store a little while ago – the concrete wheel stop in front of the store had been moved:

According to a police-radio exchange, the Kia was stolen in North Seattle. Previous Global Smoke & Vape crash-and-grabs we’ve covered in the past four weeks were <August 26th, September 6th, September 13th. and a href=”https://westseattleblog.com/2023/09/crime-watch-two-crash-and-grabs-including-4th-in-a-month-at-global-smoke-vape/” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>yesterday,