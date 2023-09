The security-camera images are from Tails to Astonish, West Seattle’s only comic-book shop, burglarized again this morning. Nicole, co-proprietor of the shop at 4850 California SW, says the two burglars “took all the wall books. Still doing inventory” to determine what else is missing.

This is the second burglary at Tails to Astonish in less than six weeks; they also were hit August 23rd. If you have any information, the SPD incident number is 23-283214.