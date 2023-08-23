WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two more business burglaries

Early this afternoon, we learned of two business burglaries in the Junction area:
EMERALD WATER ANGLERS: Burglar(s) broke a window on the north side of West Seattle’s only fishing-focused store (a WSB sponsor), which is on the southeast corner of 42nd/Oregon.
Proprietor Dave McCoy says the burglar(s) stole high-end jackets. He’s going through security video for more on what happened, including the time. This isn’t the first time Emerald Water Anglers has been hit; Dave posted on social media, “I didn’t realize this is what being a community-minded advocate for clean, cold water and wild fish was going to look like, but here I am and here I will stay!”
TAILS TO ASTONISH: On the south edge of The Junction, burglar(s) broke into West Seattle’s only comic-book store overnight too. No visuals from this one (yet) so we don’t know if there’s any chance it was related. Co-proprietor Shaun Duff tells WSB the list of comic books they know the burglar(s) stole totaled more than $20,000:
Amazing Spider-Man #129 First Punisher
Amazing Spider-Man #13
Amazing Spider-Man #14 First Green Goblin
Amazing Spider-Man #3
Amazing Spider-Man #129 Signed by Jerry Conway, First Punisher, CGC 8.5
Amazing Spider-Man #13 First Mysterio, CGC 4.5
Amazing Spider-Man #9 CGC 3.5
Avengers vs. X-Men #1 Mid Town Comics Edition Variant Cover by Skottie Young, CGC 9.8
Detective Comics #34 Restoration, CGC 5.0
Fantastic Four #46 First Black Bolt, CGC 4.0
Infinity #1 Skech by Jim Starlin Signed Signed by Jim Cheung, CGC 9.8
X-Men #9, CGC 3.0
Batgirl #37, CGC 9.8
Raphael Mini Series High Grade
Raphael Mini Series Low Grade
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 3rd Printing
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #3 1st Printing High
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #3 1st Printing Low
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #4 1st Printing
The shop at 4850 California SW is closed today “to get as much of this sorted out as we can.” (added) Police incident # is 23-243112.
