WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bank robbery in The Junction

Thanks for the tips. Here’s what we’ve found out about why the Guardian One helicopter was circling The Junction for a while this past hour: A robbery at Sound Credit Union (4730 California SW), which is temporarily closed as a result.

The robber was described as a white man in his 30s, 5’8″, heavy build, black baseball cap and maroon shirt “over a long-sleeved shirt,” glasses, jeans, yellow shoes; a second person possibly acting as a lookout was described as a white man in his 30s with a white bucket or captain’s hat, red or pink face mask, gray shirt with a Playboy logo, jeans, black shoes. They were last seen in the alley behind the west-side businesses on California between Alaska and Edmunds. The dispatcher was told the robber didn’t show a weapon but presented a note threatening harm. (added) This is at least the third time this branch has been held up this year; our archives show previous robberies in February and in April.