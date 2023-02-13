West Seattle, Washington

14 Tuesday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another Junction bank robbery

February 13, 2023 4:57 pm
 Crime | West Seattle news

For the third time in less than three weeks, police are investigating a reported robbery at a West Seattle Junction bank/credit union. Police are at Sound Credit Union (4730 California SW). So far the robber has been described by dispatch as a (updated 5:05 pm) white man, late 20s, 5’6″ tall, black clothing including a hoodie over an off-white beanie. He’s believed to have left on foot, southbound on California. “No weapon involved and no mention of a weapon,” an officer has just told dispatch. The previous two robberies were at HomeStreet Bank (41st/Alaska; WSB sponsor) on January 26th and at Washington Federal (California/Dakota) on January 27th. The FBI told us at the time that those two robberies were believed to have been committed by different people.

