WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bank robbery in The Junction

Police are in The Junction looking for a bank robber. Sound Credit Union (4730 California SW) was hit about half an hour ago. The robber was initially described to officers as a white man in his 20s, 5’6″, medium build, wearing sunglasses, black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and red gloves, plus a backpack, last seen leaving on foot southbound. This is the second time that Sound Credit Union branch has been robbed this year; the first was in February, and according to archived police audio, employees told officers it might be the same robber this time.

This is the fourth Junction bank robbery of the year; the previous Sound CU holdup was preceded by two holdups at HomeStreet Bank (WSB sponsor) and at WaFD, two consecutive days in late January.