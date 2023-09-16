WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another dumped Hyundai

Reported by Claudia:

Unfortunately, it looks like we found a stolen and dumped vehicle this morning at the intersection of SW Cloverdale St & 37th Ave SW. It’s a black Hyundai Sonata with a WA license plate #AEB1901. The driver’s door has a dent and was left open. The car also looks like it was rifled through with various pens and paper scattered throughout the car and spilling out. I’m guessing the car was likely dumped sometime late at night, 9/15, or early this morning, 9/16.

I reported it to the city as an abandoned vehicle … Whoever this car belongs to, I’m sorry this happened to you.