WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 recent robberies; ‘package dump’

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reports – first, two robberies that happened days ago, but we’re publishing this so they’ll be on the record:

EARLY SUNDAY: This one first came to light when a victim’s parent wrote about it in the comment thread following our report on Sunday morning’s ATM holdup in Morgan Junction, saying, “My daughter and her friends were waiting for an Uber on top of Gatewood Hill area on California Ave [earlier Sunday] at 2:00 AM and two cars pulled over and robbed them at gunpoint.” In subsequent correspondence, we learned the robbery hadn’t been reported to police at the time, but a report was filed Monday. A camera in the area caught one car – a Kia Soul – and one person getting into it:

If you have any information, this incident # is 23-263491.

EARLY FRIDAY: This one came to light in an SPD summary published today. Just after quarter till four on Friday morning, a woman called 911 to say her purse had been snatched at/near the 35th/Avalon 7-11. Two people were involved and got away in a gray SUV with no plates, headed toward the bridge. We listened to archived audio for additional details. According to officers and dispatch, the victim said the robbers tried to sell her drugs, and when she said no, they knocked her down and took her purse. The recorded audio, however, did not yield any description of the robbers, nor any further description of the vehicle. If you have any information, this incident # is 23-259842.

‘PACKAGE DUMP’: That’s how the sender described this: