WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: ATM holdup in Morgan Junction

Thanks for the tips. Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Morgan Junction BECU standalone ATM today. It was reported just before 10:30 am. According to archived SPD audio, the robbers were described as three “unknown race males,” late teens or early 20s, wearing masks, in what turned out to be a stolen white Kia Soul, taken from the 3600 block of Beach Drive earlier this morning. One of the robbers had a gun. We’ll add anything more we find out.