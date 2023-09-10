West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: ATM holdup in Morgan Junction

September 10, 2023 1:13 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Thanks for the tips. Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Morgan Junction BECU standalone ATM today. It was reported just before 10:30 am. According to archived SPD audio, the robbers were described as three “unknown race males,” late teens or early 20s, wearing masks, in what turned out to be a stolen white Kia Soul, taken from the 3600 block of Beach Drive earlier this morning. One of the robbers had a gun. We’ll add anything more we find out.

  • High point neighbor September 10, 2023 (1:21 pm)
    Not sure this helps at all, I can’t 100% confirm but I saw a white Kia Soul in High point (32nd and Raymond) and the driver had a partial face covering on between 11-11:30 today. 

  • Lauren September 10, 2023 (1:22 pm)
    The car is my friends and it was stolen at 2:30 this morning. Reported stolen at 9:30 am. 

