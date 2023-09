That’s the aftermath of tree trouble by Lincoln Park‘s north parking lot. According to tips and photos from readers, that tree lost a big limb – right onto at least two cars, accordiing to AmyC, who sent this pic:

No injuries that we’ve heard of – photos show Seattle Fire Ladder 13 on the scene, but their call was simply coded “assist SPD” rather than a medical/injury response. P.S. WSB archives show we covered something similar six years ago.