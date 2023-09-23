READER REPORT: Crosswalk close call

Jill just sent this:

After a near-miss in which my child was almost struck by a reckless driver, we wanted to both remind our community to drive safely and ask if any witnesses have any information about the incident.

Just before 12:30 pm this afternoon, my husband was walking with our son on Charlestown, crossing California westbound, on the north side of the crosswalk, on a green light with a walk sign. When the light turned green, the car that had been stopped on Charlestown facing east entered the intersection and then turned left (northbound) onto California and accelerated through the crosswalk. My husband says that they had looked both ways and were alert prior to crossing, but that there was no way that he could have anticipated the acceleration of the car. He stopped and yelled loudly as the car came toward them, and our child reacted by running out of the way just in time–otherwise, our child would have been struck, with who knows what awful outcome. My husband believes the car was a small black Prius, and he is certain that he saw the driver on his phone–but didn’t get a license plate number before the car sped off.

We want to say thank you to the driver of the car behind the reckless driver, who got out to make sure my husband and child were okay, as well as to the passersby on the sidewalks who also expressed concern and care in that frightening moment.

We contacted the non-emergency police line to report this case of reckless driving (which we thought was the proper course of action, since the situation had passed, and there were no injuries.) However, because we didn’t have a license plate number, or other identifying information, they wouldn’t take a report. If anyone who witnessed the situation has information, we would appreciate if they would be willing to share.

(For what it’s worth, we were advised that if something like this were to happen again, we should call 911 immediately, so that officers in the area could be on the lookout for a car matching the description.)