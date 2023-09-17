PHOTOS, VIDEO: South Park’s Fiestas Patrias parade returns

For the first time since 2019, the streets of South Park were alive with the celebration of Latin American cultures and heritage known as Fiestas Patrias, as hundreds of people paraded through the heart of the neighborhood on Saturday. Many of them rode – not just vehicles, but horses:

The parade ended with dozens of high-stepping horses and riders:

Earlier, there was horsepower:

Low riders from the Eazy Duz It Car Club rolled – and bounced – down the parade route:

Two-wheeled participants, too .. from scooters:

… to BMX bicycles …

… to unicycles – these students came all the way from Whittier Elementary in Ballard:

Schools from closer by participated too – here’s our video of Chief Sealth International High School‘s Cheer Team and Band:

South Park’s own Duwamish Valley Youth Corps walked in the parade:

Several folklorico groups danced along the route:

The parade was sponsored by Sea Mar Community Health Centers, which also is presenting a weekend-long Fiestas Patrias festival at Seattle Center downtown.