FOLLOWUP: Hiawatha Playfield reopening after turf replacement

Thanks to Scott for the tip! He noticed that part of the fence was down and Hiawatha Playfield‘s new turf looked complete, so we went over for a look and then asked Seattle Parks about its status. Spokesperson Karen O’Connor replied that the turf-replacement project “is substantially complete,” adding: “The field is available for use and the remainder of the construction fencing will be removed by end of today. FieldTurf USA, Inc, the contractor for the project, will be working on finalizing a few items including delivering new soccer goals and completing the batting cage frame and tunnel.” FieldTurf won the contract with a $1.2 million bid.