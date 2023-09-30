FOLLOWUP: Clay Eals accepts Historic Seattle’s ‘Preservation Champion’ award

(Photo by Jean Sherrard: At left, Clay and Meg Eals, with West Seattle-connected heritage activists Mike and Jen Shaughnessy, Susie and John Bennett, (front, from left) Dora-Faye Hendricks, Deb Barker, Kerry Korsgaard)

Thursday night, West Seattle historian/journalist/author Clay Eals was in the spotlight at Historic Seattle‘s 15th annual Preservation Celebration. We reported in June that the organization had chosen Eals to honor as a “Preservation Champion.” On Thursday, he accepted the award at the event at Washington Hall in the Central District kicking off Historic Seattle’s celebration of its 50th anniversary. He was introduced by emcee Feliks Banel as, among other things, “Mr. West Seattle History”:

Eals spoke of the moments dating back to childhood that made him fall in love with Seattle, and observed that emotions shape preservationists – particularly joy and hope. His work has brought joy to many others, too – with preservation efforts dating back decades, including the fight to save the Admiral Theater. (You can see him in this 1989 TV news story about that.) Eals’s current work includes the Sunday Seattle Times “Now & Then” column, on which he collaborates with Jean Sherrard.