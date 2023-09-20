BIZNOTE: Lily’s Salvadorean Restaurant closes, but Farmers’ Market booth will sizzle on

Thanks to Frank for the tip. Lily’s Salvadorean Restaurant in Luna Park has closed, but Lily’s will continue serving fresh-cooked food at Farmers’ Markets, including West Seattle, and is launching a food truck, potentially based here too, according to the announcement. Proprietor Lily Anaya opened the restaurant at 2940 SW Avalon Way a year and a half ago. The building (owned by someone else) was on the market earlier this year but the listing now has the notation “withdrawn.” Before Lily’s, the building was home to Allyum, which closed after less than a year.