BIZNOTE: Lily’s Salvadorean Restaurant closes, but Farmers’ Market booth will sizzle on

September 20, 2023 12:44 pm
Thanks to Frank for the tip. Lily’s Salvadorean Restaurant in Luna Park has closed, but Lily’s will continue serving fresh-cooked food at Farmers’ Markets, including West Seattle, and is launching a food truck, potentially based here too, according to the announcement. Proprietor Lily Anaya opened the restaurant at 2940 SW Avalon Way a year and a half ago. The building (owned by someone else) was on the market earlier this year but the listing now has the notation “withdrawn.” Before Lily’s, the building was home to Allyum, which closed after less than a year.

  • Jeff September 20, 2023 (12:56 pm)
    So so so sad!! They were so good. I feel like this building is cursed because I loved Lily’s as well as Chef Ally’s old vegan restaurant that was there. I think a bar would fit well here. Close to transit and the foot bridge. Would nice to get another neighborhood watering hole! Need a late night spot for south Admiral/South Junction/Avalon folks for sure! 

