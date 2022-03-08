BIZNOTE: Lily’s Salvadorean Restaurant opens Wednesday

Last month, we reported that Lily’s Salvadorean Restaurant was on the way to 2940 SW Avalon Way. You probably know proprietor Lilian Anaya from her popular Farmers’ Market booth. We finally got the details tonight – including that the restaurant will open tomorrow (Wednesday, March 9th). Anaya tells WSB, “I am planning to serve typical Salvadorean food, along with some Mexican food. We will be bringing a real taste of El Salvador to everyone. The hours are going to be 6 am to 10 pm every day.” She says she decided to open a restaurant here “because the West Seattle Farmers Market is one of our best markets in Seattle and I believe that we will hope to do well in the West Seattle area. In West Seattle, our customers now know us and enjoy the food, and we would like to keep bringing that joy when people eat the pupusas.” Her booth will hace to skip the market for a month or so “due to the fact that we don’t have enough staff for both the Restaurant and Farmers Market.” Anaya adds that while tomorrow is opening day, the Grand Opening will have to wait until her liquor license is finalized.