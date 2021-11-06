BIZNOTE: Allyum announces it will close before year’s end

Thanks for the tip. The proprietors of Allyum, the “plant-focused” restaurant at 2940 SW Avalon Way, announced this evening that they’ll close by the end of the year. From their announcement:

Covid has definitely made it very difficult for us to grow the way we need to in order to self sustain and stay out of debt. After many heart felt talks and consideration of all possibilities to make our lovely space work, we have realized it’s just too big to keep costs down and run efficiently as a small restaurant. We have decided it’s time for Allyum to take the necessary next step of closing the doors of our business. Allyum will close by the end of 2021. We will have a set date soon.

We gave it our best shot, had a great time, and met some wonderful folks along the way, feeding them healthy, delicious food, so we feel pretty good about things despite the unavoidable outcome.

So, going forward, we have some really fun events we are planning, to go out with a bang and give you all one last taste of Allyum. Chef Ally will continue to cook of course and we ask that you look out on instagram for popups and private dinner opportunities for you and your loved ones. We are planning a lot of fun holiday promotions and plan to stay running in the space until the end of the year.

Come in and say goodbye and eat as much Allyum as you can while we are still open. Your business is still very much appreciated.

We thank you all so much for welcoming us and showing us so much love and support.

Until we meet again,

Chef Ally & Dahli Strayer of Allyum