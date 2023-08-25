YOU CAN HELP: WestSide Baby welcomes donations and volunteers

WestSide Baby, the nonprofit that has long helped kids and their families in this area, wants you to know it welcomes donations and volunteers. From interim executive director Laura Skelton asked us to share this announcement:

WestSide Baby is back to regular donation and volunteer hours.

Donation Hours:

We are happy and grateful to accept donations on Tuesday (9 AM-7 PM), Wednesday (9 AM-5 PM), and Thursday (9 AM-4 PM). More info about donating items here: westsidebaby.org/donate-items

Volunteer Hours:

We have volunteer shifts on Tuesdays, Wednesday, and Thursdays. More info and a sign-up link here: westsidebaby.org/volunteer

We ramped up our bulk diaper program in the past year, which is a new way to meet community needs. We are distributing pallets of diapers to about 35 partners on a monthly basis.

In the first half of 2023, we fulfilled about 450 orders each week. These represent specific requests from our community partners, on behalf of their individual clients.