WINE FANS! New event to bring together West Seattle wineries

Highland Park Corner Store has announced a dream event for West Seattle wine fans:

HPCS proprietor Meaghan Haas tells WSB, “We’re really excited about this one. We now carry wines from all of the wineries here in West Seattle – part of our effort to support other West Seattle businesses. They told us they’d never had a tasting event where they all were together under one roof, so we decided to host one with them! And add in a couple of nearby wineries that are owned by West Seattle families.” It’s happening at HPCS 4-7 pm Saturday, August 19th. Participating wineries:

– Darby Winery

– Nota Bene Cellars

– Pine Lake Cellars

– T2 Cellar

– Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor)

– Welcome Road Winery

Tickets are $20 advance, $25 day of event, available at highlandparkcornerstore.com. 21+ only – they’ll be verifying when you arrive at HPCS (7789 Highland Park Way SW).