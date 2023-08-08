West Seattle, Washington

08 Tuesday

WINE FANS! New event to bring together West Seattle wineries

August 8, 2023 9:00 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Highland Park | West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news | WS beverages

Highland Park Corner Store has announced a dream event for West Seattle wine fans:

HPCS proprietor Meaghan Haas tells WSB, “We’re really excited about this one. We now carry wines from all of the wineries here in West Seattle – part of our effort to support other West Seattle businesses. They told us they’d never had a tasting event where they all were together under one roof, so we decided to host one with them! And add in a couple of nearby wineries that are owned by West Seattle families.” It’s happening at HPCS 4-7 pm Saturday, August 19th. Participating wineries:

– Darby Winery
– Nota Bene Cellars
– Pine Lake Cellars
– T2 Cellar
– Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor)
– Welcome Road Winery

Tickets are $20 advance, $25 day of event, available at highlandparkcornerstore.com. 21+ only – they’ll be verifying when you arrive at HPCS (7789 Highland Park Way SW).

1 Reply to "WINE FANS! New event to bring together West Seattle wineries"

  • Travis August 8, 2023 (9:10 pm)
    What all do you receive for the $20/25? 

