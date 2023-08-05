WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Alki Beach Pride’s giant rainbow on the sand

Amid today’s drizzle – a giant rainbow on Alki Beach. Not over Alki, *on* Alki – with a giant beach ball added to make a point. This is the 130-foot-long flag borrowed from Seattle PrideFest to promote Alki Beach Pride, which happens August 20th, just two weeks from tomorrow.

ABP founders Jolie and Stacy Bass-Walden gathered dozens of volunteers to hold the flag for a photo-op this morning, with a drone to catch an aerial view as volunteers cheered:

You can check ABP’s channels for the aerial view. Afterward, one last job – flag-folding:

Watch alkibeachpride.org for the schedule of events, which will include a street party closing a few blocks of Alki as well as an outdoor movie.