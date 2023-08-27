WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 16 notes!

(Thanks to everyone who sent Saturday sunset photos! This one is by Hana Alishio)

Here are today’s highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREEWAY-CLOSURE REMINDERS: Two major closures scheduled to continue today – Highway 518 eastbound, from 509 eastward, which means you can’t take that route to the airport or Southcenter (among other destinations); Highway 520 both ways between Seattle and Bellevue. You can check WSDOT on Twitter/X to see if either reopens early.

BABY DEVELOPMENTAL PLAY & Q/A: 9 am event at Alki for parents with babies. Call quick to save a spot! Info’s in our calendar listing.

ZUCCHINI 500 @ WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open between SW Alaska and SW Oregon on California, offering late-summer fruit and vegetables as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. Plus today – the return of the Zucchini 500, with a chance for kids to build and race zucchini-based vehicles, as explained here.

SUMMER SUNDAYS IN THE ALLEY: 10 am-4 pm behind Carmilia’s (4528 California SW): “Vintage, Art, Music, and Street Tacos” – new weekly event in August. Vendor info in our calendar listing.

3 ARTISTS’ SALE: 10 am-4 pm at 5029 26th SW – see our calendar listing for details.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK OPEN: 11 am-8 pm daily through Labor Day. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SUNDAY FUNDAY: Big free fun at Highland Park (1100 SW Cloverdale) noon-5 pm:

– Skate sessions hosted by United Skate Squad

– Vibe Bingo hosted by Chuck

– Games & Activities hosted by Ya Girl Ness

– Music by Mr. NYICE Guy & DJ Graham

– Snack boxes by Lizzie Lou’s

– Face painting by Ari the Face Painter

– Family Fun, Kids Activities, Vendors and more!

We kindly ask that you RSVP for this FREE community event here:

bit.ly/sundayfundayseattle

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Also at Lincoln Park, this outdoor salt-water pool is open noon-7 pm daily through Labor Day. See the session schedule here.

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: Free weekly tours continue today, 1-4 pm, last tour starts at 3:45. Only one more chance this summer after today! (3201 Alki SW)

DESSERT POP-UP: 3-6 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), The Leeky Fig will be in the house.

CHRISTMAS PEOPLE CELEBRATION: Have you baked and donated Christmas cookies? Delivered them? Supported The Christmas People in other ways? Thinking about helping them next holiday season? 3-8 pm at Alki Masonic Lodge (4736 40th SW), you’re invited to help celebrate their 25th anniversary. Buffet at 6 pm. Admission by free-will donation but call ASAP for a reservation – the number’s in our calendar listing.

CLASSIC NOVELS (& MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: At C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3 pm, the monthly gathering – our calendar listing explains today’s topic.

JTEEN EXPERIENCE KICKOFF EVENT: The Torah Learning Center of West Seattle invites teens to this 6 pm event at Alki Kayak Tours (1660 Harbor SW) – kayaking waiver link is in our calendar listing.

SUNSET GONG BATH & MEDITATION: 7 pm at Lowman Beach (7017 Beach Drive SW) – details in our calendar listing. $25 suggested donation.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

