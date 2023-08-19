WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 24 notes!

(Northern Flicker, photographed by Samantha Wren)

Welcome to the weekend! Here’s our highlight list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREEWAY CLOSURE REMINDERS: Two major closures all weekend – Highway 518 eastbound, from 509 eastward, which means you can’t take that route to the airport or Southcenter (among other destinations); I-405 both ways between Bellevue and Renton.

FREE GROUP RUN: Get your weekend off to a running start with this weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW) group run, All levels welcome. Meet at the shop by 8 am.

YARD SALE RAISING MONEY FOR MAUI: Today and tomorrow, 9 am-1 pm on 37th SW between Charlestown and Andover, proceeds go to the Maui Strong Fund.

GUIDED HIKE: Explore the West Duwamish Greenbelt! Meet at the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Arboretum at 9:30 am, north end of campus. (6000 16th SW)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-2 pm, the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center will be open, with a sizable selection of student-grown plants. (6000 16th SW, north end of campus)

WALKING TOUR OF HIAWATHA: Learn about its history with Friends of Seattle’s Olmsted Parks, free guided walk at 10 am – details and RSVP link are in our calendar listing.

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: The farmers’ market on the grounds of Hope Academy (9421 18th SW) is happening every week, 10 am-2 pm Saturday, prioritizing vendors of color, presented by African Community Housing & Development.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Learn about Marco’s music here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Highland Park Spraypark is open daily, 11 am-8 pm. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

SUPER DELI MART FESTIVAL: Noon-5 pm, live music, free food, big party to celebrate Super Deli Mart‘s customers. See our calendar listing for the lineup, (9051 35th SW)

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Just two more weeks to swim at the city-run outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), open noon-7 pm (session schedule here).

2 WADING POOLS OPEN – 1 FOR LAST DAY: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), 12-7 pm, in the upper park near the north play area, daily through Labor Day; Hiawatha (2700 California SW), 12-5:30 pm, in the park, northeast of the community center, and this is its final day of the 2023 season.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: See what’s new at the home of West Seattle’s history – visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) 12-4 pm. P.S. Here’s a message from the museum:

Neighbors and visitors may notice a few changes at the Log House Museum. The Southwest Seattle Historical Society is in the process of updating its signage. If you notice a missing sign or panel, please know the museum is aware! Any questions about the Historical Society can be directed to museum@loghousemuseum.org or by calling 206.350.0999.

VISCON CELLARS: 1-6 pm, visit the tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – offering wine by the glass or bottle. Learn about Viscon wines here! (5910 California SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm, with student-produced wines available. North end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. (6000 16th SW)

FLUTES IN THE FOREST: Free outdoor classical music, 2 pm at Schmitz Park Preserve. (Admiral/Stevens)

6 WEST SEATTLE WINERIES … under one roof! The first “Pouring West Seattle” event is 4 pm-7 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW); our calendar listing includes the ticket link.

GRAND OPENING: New salon/spa The 1994 welcomes you to its grand-opening party at 8854 Delridge Way SW, 4-8 pm.

ALKI BEACH SUNSET RUN: 5K without road closures, with an after-party – starting near Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki) at 6 pm, headed to Anchor/Luna Park and back – info here.

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: 7 pm, free live, all-ages in-store show by Weep Wave & Bouquets. (4559 California SW)

LIVE AT C & P COFFEE: 7 pm-9 pm, Roo Forrest & Friends perform at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover, all ages.

Planning a concert, open house, show, sale, event, meeting, seminar, reading, field trip, fundraiser, class, game, or ? Get it on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!