WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 21 notes!

MAUI BENEFITS: We’ve updated our list of businesses either fundraising or collecting items for Maui fire survivors; see it here. If you have someplace local to add, please email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

YARD/GARAGE SALES: A few for today are listed in the WSB Community Forums.

GLASS FLOAT HUNT CONTINUES: Update from organizers:

49 have been found, and we’ve hidden 50 more! Cheers to the second week of the float hunt! The territory remains the same: Alki to Roxbury, the Sound to the Duwamish. No locations will be repeated from the 1st week. They’re indoors and outdoors. If they’re outside, they’re on public property.

TLC FOR SHORELINE STREET END: 9 am-noon, volunteer work party at Shoreline Street End #7, just south of Constellation Park. Info’s in the preview we published earlier this week.

FREE OPERA IN THE PARK: The youth-geared “Frida Kahlo and the Bravest Girl in the World” has an encore performance during a 10 am-noon event at Highland Park (1100 SW Cloverdale).

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-2 pm, the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center will be open, with a sizable selection of student-grown plants. (6000 16th SW, north end of campus)

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: The farmers’ market on the grounds of Hope Academy (9421 18th SW) is happening every week, 10 am-2 pm Saturday, prioritizing vendors of color and presented by African Community Housing & Development.

TLC FOR WEBSTER POND: 10 am-1 pm, volunteers needed:

Meet at the green space across the street from Delridge Home Depot [map]. Seattle Tree Stewards and Dirt Corps are hosting volunteer opportunities at Webster Pond! We’ll be focusing on invasive-plant removal and trash clean-up, and all are welcome to join in beautifying this wonderful greenspace in the heart of Delridge! No tools or experience needed! Volunteers should bring sun protection, water, and comfortable clothing. Register to join us!

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Highland Park Spraypark is open daily, 11 am-8 pm. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

CHERRY CONSIGNMENT CELEBRATES 14 YEARS: All weekend, Cherry Consignment on the north edge of The Junction is celebrating 14 years in business – 14 percent off, special treats, and an art pop-up today (12-2 pm) – the shop is open noon-5. (4142 California SW)

COLMAN POOL OPEN: The public is welcome at the city-run outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), open noon-7 pm (session schedule here).

2 WADING POOLS OPEN: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), 12-7 pm, in the upper park near the north play area; Hiawatha (2700 California SW), 12-5:30 pm, in the park, northeast of the community center.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: See what’s new at the home of West Seattle’s history – visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) 12-4 pm.

VISCON CELLARS: 1-6 pm, visit the tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – offering wine by the glass or bottle. Learn about Viscon wines here! (5910 California SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm, with student-produced wines available. North end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. (6000 16th SW)

SALSA & BACHATA ON ALKI: Dance the night away at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki), 4:30 pm-9:30 pm. Wristbands sold on site.

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: 7 pm, free live, all-ages in-store show by The Zack Static Sect, celebrating their record release. (4559 California SW)

LIVE AT C & P COFFEE: 7 pm-9 pm, Guitar Gil performs at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover, all ages.

