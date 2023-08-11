HELP FOR MAUI: More West Seattle businesses with ways to help fire survivors

On Thursday, we mentioned that Marination would sell musubi all weekend to assist survivors of the Maui fires that have killed dozens, with hundreds missing. Today, more West Seattle businesses have announced plans to help:

CAMP WEST: Through Sunday, the restaurant/bar at 4539 California SW in The Junction will donate 10 percent of its proceeds from food sales to the Maui Food Bank.

OPAL STUDIO: Opal Nail Studio at 4155 California SW is collecting items for shipment to Maui:



They’re open until 7 pm tonight and 11 am-4 pm both days this weekend,

GRILLBIRD: Two readers have pointed out that the teriyaki restaurant (35th/Morgan) is asking customers to “round up” their tabs so the extra can be donated to Maui relief – through the end of August.

ALAIR/DYLAN: The South Admiral shop (3270 California SW) will send you a 10 percent discount code if you message them with word you’ve donated to Maui fire relief.

Know of anyone else? Please email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – so we can add!