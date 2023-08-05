WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 21 highlights

(Photo sent by Linda McKelvey, who captioned it ‘Happy Yucca at Alki Beach’)

From disc-throwing in the morning to concertgoing at night, here are 21 highlights for your Saturday:

RSVP FOR EARLY-RISER ULTIMATE: 8 am at Fairmount Park (5400 Fauntleroy Way SW) – RSVP if you see this in time (as explained in our calendar listing).

GLASS-FLOAT HUNT BEGINS: As noted last night, today’s the first day you can search for dozens of glass floats hidden around the peninsula.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-2 pm, the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center will be open, with a sizable selection of student-grown plants. (6000 16th SW, north end of campus)

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: The farmers’ market on the grounds of Hope Academy (9421 18th SW) is happening every week, 10 am-2 pm Saturday, prioritizing vendors of color and presented by African Community Housing & Development. (Waste Management NW will be there today to talk about recycling, too.)

BEIGNET POP-UP: Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) is hosting Jet City Beignet, popping up 10 am-2 pm today.

UNFURL GIANT PRIDE FLAG: As previewed here, this is a promotion for the upcoming Alki Beach Pride celebration – LGBTQ+-identifying volunteers are invited to practice on Alki Playground‘s field at 10:30 (59th/Lander) and then move to the beach at 11 am.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Highland Park Spraypark is open daily, 11 am-8 pm. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

DUWAMISH RIVER FESTIVAL: Celebrate Seattle’s only river at this noon-5 pm festival with performances, kayaking, resources, more, presented by the Duwamish River Community Coalition at Duwamish River People’s Park (8700 Dallas Ave. S., South Park). See the schedule here.

COLMAN POOL OPEN: The public is welcome at the city-run outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), open noon-7 pm (session schedule here).

2 WADING POOLS OPEN: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), 12-7 pm, in the upper park near the north play area; Hiawatha (2700 California SW), 12-5:30 pm, in the park, northeast of the community center.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: You’re invited to the home of West Seattle’s history – visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) 12-4 pm.

VISCON CELLARS: 1-6 pm, visit the tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – offering wine by the glass or bottle. Learn about Viscon wines here! (5910 California SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm, with student-produced wines available. North end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. (6000 16th SW)

TALK WITH YOUR SCHOOL REP: Community conversation with Seattle School Board director Leslie Harris, 2 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) – she’s bringing lasagna, too.

BLUE ANGELS: According to Seafair‘s airshow schedule, they’re up 3:20-4:30 pm again today.

SUNRISE HEIGHTS BLOCK PARTY: 5-10 pm on 30th SW between SW Othello and SW Myrtle, a celebration for people of all ages – and pets, who’ll be on parade at the party’s start. Live music, too. Info in our calendar listing.

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: 7 pm, free live, all-ages in-store show by The Tripwires, celebrating the release of two LPs. (4559 California SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 7 pm doors, 8 pm music, Oranj Goodman and Friends at The Skylark. $20, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

