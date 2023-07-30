NEXT WEEKEND: Unfurling of massive flag to prepare for Alki Beach Pride

This year’s Alki Beach Pride is set for August 20th, but a big event in preparation for ABP is happening next Saturday. Here’s the announcement sent to us to share with you

Seattle PrideFest has shared their gigantic 130 ft by 70 ft Pride flag to be unfurled and held by 40+ LGBTQ volunteers on Alki Beach as a celebration of Alki Beach Pride, West Seattle’s biggest Pride event happening, later in August (Sunday, August 20th). Here is a video of the flag in Yakima so you can see how big it is!

This gigantic Pride flag has been used at Seattle’s Pride celebrations and has traveled to many Pride events throughout the state of Washington, including the Tri-Cities and Spokane, which were its most recent stops. This will be the first time the flag will be in West Seattle!

We’re looking for LGBTQ-identifying West Seattle residents of all ages to come and help us out! Meet at Alki Playground/Whale Tail Park at 10:30 am Saturday for a practice run and photo ops. Then we’ll fold it up and take it over to the beach for the ceremony. There will be drone footage and photos taken with the Seattle skyline in the background for this historic event.

-Saturday, August 5th at 10:30 am for practice at Alki Playground (59th/Lander)

-11 am to 12 pm for the ceremony on Alki Beach

-40+ volunteers needed that are LGBTQ+

-Post-ceremony celebration will be held at Arthur’s restaurant 1 pm to 3 pm

-Allies are totally welcome to come and celebrate!

There’s no need to sign up, just show up!