WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Robbery in West Seattle leads to stolen Kia crashing in SODO

We asked SPD for information on this early-morning case after commenter Montanapup mentioned it. The info’s just in via this SPD Blotter post:

Seattle Police officers arrested one adult and three juvenile males after they were found fleeing from a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 5:00 a.m., officers responded to a reported theft near the intersection of 42nd Avenue SW and SW Dawson Street. Officers arrived and located a 27-year-old victim who told officers he was at a bus stop when five males in a black Kia approached and stole his backpack.

The victim provided officers with a description of the suspects and the vehicle. Police in the area located the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.

A short time later, officers learned the Kia was involved in a collision near 1st Avenue South and South Spokane Street.

Multiple officers responded to the scene of the collision and found the Kia engulfed in flames. All the suspects fled the scene on foot. Four of the suspects were apprehended a short distance away. A replica firearm was located at the scene.

(SPD photo)

Police contacted the registered owner of the Kia and learned the vehicle was stolen overnight.

A 63-year-old male driver of the vehicle the Kia collided with was treated by Seattle Fire Department personnel for minor injuries and transported to a nearby hospital.

The 20-year-old male suspect was booked into King County Jail for investigation of taking a motor a vehicle without permission. The three juveniles were identified and released.