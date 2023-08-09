West Seattle Chamber of Commerce announces Rachel Porter as new executive director

A little over a week after Whitney Moore ended her two-year tenure as executive director of the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, the organization has announced its new leader: Rachel Porter. According to a news release from the Chamber this morning, Porter previously served as director of membership and community relations for the Greater Federal Way Chamber of Commerce – with which she spent eight years – but she lives here: “As a 10-year resident of West Seattle, I am thrilled to work in the community that I love and care for deeply. It is particularly exciting as a chamber professional to be able to work with businesses for sustainable economic growth in our area. I look forward to meeting everyone in the coming months.” The West Seattle Chamber announcement says Porter’s expertise includes “membership retention (and) advocacy, volunteer management, and programming, and a proven track record in building public-sector partnerships” as well as management of “economic development initiatives, political candidate forums, marketing campaigns, and the Federal Way Chamber’s comprehensive strategic planning process.” She starts work with the West Seattle Chamber on August 22nd.