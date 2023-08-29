West Seattle, Washington

29 Tuesday

UPDATE: 2 hurt in high-speed crash by West Seattle Bridge onramp

August 29, 2023 7:46 am
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

7:46 AM: Fire and police are at the scene of a crash that’s requiring someone to be extricated from a vehicle. This is at/near the north end of Delridge Way by the bridge. Updates to come.

7:50 AM: SFD medics are describing this as a vehicle hitting a West Seattle Bridge “pillar” at high speed and that the passenger who had to be cut out of the car has life-threatening injuries. … SFD says he is a man in his mid-20s. The driver got out of the car unassisted.

8:05 AM: A commenter says the Avalon entrance to the bridge is blocked. The logged address of the crash site is Fire Station 36 under the bridge – our crew is still en route so we haven’t seen the scene yet.

8:13 AM: Our crew just sent that photo from the scene. They explain the location as alongside the ramp up to the bridge from Avalon/Harbor, alongside the north side of Nucor – here’s another photo:

8:22 AM: Dispatch just told officers that Traffic Collision Investigation Squad detectives are on the way. … Dispatch is trying to find a better address to update the log (the initial address, 3600 23rd SW, as noted above, is the location of Fire Station 36, but this happened west of there). Both men in the car were taken to the hospital, the passenger in critical condition, the driver less seriously hurt.

8:50 AM: Live video from the closest traffic camera – under the bridge at Avalon/Harbor/Spokane – shows vehicles are being allowed to turn onto the ramp.

7 Replies to "UPDATE: 2 hurt in high-speed crash by West Seattle Bridge onramp"

  • Sarah August 29, 2023 (7:52 am)
    19 units called out, including air. A major heavy rescue. We drove by on the bus this morning it was alarming and upsetting. Praying for all those involved.

  • Erik August 29, 2023 (7:57 am)
    Entrance to West Seattle bridge from Avalon is blocked by fire rescue. Use Dellridge or Fauntleroy access.

    • WSB August 29, 2023 (8:02 am)
      Thanks. Our crew is still on the way so we haven’t seen the scene yet. The logged address is actually Fire Station 36.

      • Erik August 29, 2023 (8:21 am)
        The car hit a post sideways to the left side of the on-ramp. Fire was blocking both directions under the  bridge and the on-ramp. 

        • WSB August 29, 2023 (8:24 am)
          Thanks. We’ve since arrived and added images. One example of logged addresses not equaling scene addresses sometimes.

    • CAM August 29, 2023 (8:19 am)
      It’s open as of now. 

  • CAM August 29, 2023 (8:20 am)
    The low bridge access is completely blocked from Avalon though. 

