Person found dead at West Seattle bus stop

August 22, 2023 10:29 am
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle police

Thanks for all the tips a=about SPD and SFD at the bus stop on southbound 35th SW south of Avalon early this morning. The initial call around 5:40 am was for an unconscious, unresponsive person, and SFD medics were unable to revive him. Police tell WSB, “There were no signs of foul play.” The cause of death will be determined by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, which subsequently responded to the scene and, SPD says, “took responsibility of the deceased subject.”

