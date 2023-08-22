Person found dead at West Seattle bus stop

Thanks for all the tips a=about SPD and SFD at the bus stop on southbound 35th SW south of Avalon early this morning. The initial call around 5:40 am was for an unconscious, unresponsive person, and SFD medics were unable to revive him. Police tell WSB, “There were no signs of foul play.” The cause of death will be determined by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, which subsequently responded to the scene and, SPD says, “took responsibility of the deceased subject.”