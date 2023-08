The King County Sheriff’s Office says Robin was last seen in White Center, and is circulating this photo:

She now has gray roots, missing teeth and clubbed feet. Last seen on foot at 1 pm. Wearing tie-dye sweatshirt, gray leggings, and black slippers. Stated she was “cold” and wanted to go home to Lynnwood. Call 911 if seen.

That’s all the information KCSO has provided; if we get any more, we’ll add it.