HAPPENING NOW: 2023 Night Out block parties

6:45 PM: Among the hundreds of West Seattle neighborhoods having Night Out block/building parties tonight is this one in Seaview, where Elyse and her neighbors are gathering for the first time.

Even something fun for the kids:

We’re making several stops tonight and also are welcoming your block-party photos (westseattleblog@gmail.com). If you’re not at a Night Out party tonight, be mindful of the many makeshift STREET CLOSED signs on non-arterials through 9 pm or so. Updates to come!

6:59 PM: One of the benefits of registering yuur Night Out party, though it’s not mandatory, is that you can ask for public-safety personnel to visit.

Also in Seaview, the party on Melody‘s block (you might know her as chair of the Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Council) got a visit from the SPD Mounted Patrol, which is headquartered in West Seattle, at Westcrest Park. At left below is Chance, at right, Buzz:

Plus Melody and neighbors:

7:20 PM: In Gatewood, Jennifer invited us to stop by her block party –

It’s one of at least several tonight with live music:

That’s the voice of the Mariners, Tom Hutyler, performing. (Video later.)

7:40 PM: In Sunrise Heights, Lizzy and Vinnie are hosting a wood-fired-pizza block party:

They made the dough and sauce – neighbors brought the toppings:

7:54 PM: Another party with music is in east Gatewood – Reference Only is playing – video later. This party also has an inflatable Irish pub – at right in the background of our group photo:

More party pics to come!