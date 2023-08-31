FOLLOWUP: WSDOT says Myers Way encampment will be cleared starting next week

(July photo courtesy Diane Radischat)

WSDOT has just announced that the long-in-the-works clearing of the encampment on the east side of Myers Way is imminent:

After two months of state partners actively working with service providers, local partners, law enforcement and neighbors, WSDOT crews posted a notice to vacate the encampment at Myers Way this morning. Service providers with KCRHA (REACH and PDA/CoLEAD) have offered services and housing that would reasonably match the needs of the people on site. Over 80% of those who were staying at the site have been matched with shelter or housing that will work for them; many have already moved to those accommodations. Outreach workers will continue to help everyone who has accepted housing to move off site over the next several days. Next week, WSDOT will begin cleaning and repairing the site, removing excess vegetation and making other modifications at the site to help prevent resettlement.