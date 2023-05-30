UPDATE: Police investigating Myers Way encampment death

9:10 PM: Police have converged on the unsanctioned encampment on the east side of Myers Way, across from the Arrowhead Gardens senior-living complex. They say they’re investigating a death – a man was found dead, “circumstances inknown.” We are at the scene trying to find out more.

9:17 PM: Homicide detectives have arrived.

9:46 PM: SPD spokesperson Det. Judinna Gulpan told us at the scene that this was originally called in as some kind of gunfire incident; the man who was found dead had some “signs of trauma,” but that’s all they’re saying right now. It happened somewhere deep within the extensive encampment, which was the subject of a meeting with police, other city reps, and concerned Arrowhead Gardens residents (WSB coverage here) just three weeks ago.