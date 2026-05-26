FOLLOWUPS: Here’s what investigators found out about Sunday fire, Saturday power outage

We obtained followup information today about two West Seattle incidents we reported last weekend:

SUNDAY FIRE: SFD firefighters extinguished a fire at a residence in the 3900 block of SW Holly on Sunday afternoon. Today SFD spokesperson Kaila Lafferty tells WSB today, “The cause of the fire was determined accidental, likely caused by a charging electrical device overheating and igniting nearby combustible materials.”

SATURDAY OUTAGE: More than 200 customers in North Delridge were out for hours on Saturday, and it was mapped as two adjacent outages, one that started in the morning, one in the evening. City Light spokesperson Julie Moore tells WSB, “The initial outage was due to a line down at Puget Boulevard SW and SW Hudson Street. We don’t know what caused the line to fail. To safely make repairs, the crew had to de-energize a larger area, which appeared on the map as a separate event. All customers were restored around 9:20 p.m.”