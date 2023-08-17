West Seattle, Washington

17 Thursday

FOLLOWUP: WSDOT says one-third of Myers Way encampment residents have moved into housing

August 17, 2023 3:28 pm
2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news

(July photo courtesy Diane Radischat)

Almost a month after state and city reps met with Arrowhead Gardens residents< for an update on the encampment across Myers Way from the senior-living complex, it's still there, but the state says progress is being made toward "resolving" it. WSDOT circulated another update out this afternoon, saying that 18 of the 52 known residents “have moved into housing options with the assistance of service providers” and others are expected to do the same “in the coming weeks.” Outreach workers are continuing to work with people at the site, WSDOT says. However, that’s required law-enforcement presence, the update adds, explaining:

Many of you will notice a Washington State Patrol presence at the site this week. As you know, the encampment gets visitors that don’t live onsite, but do affect the dynamics from a safety perspective, so service providers in coordination with WSDOT and WSP requested a law enforcement presence as a safety measure and deterrent.

The update reiterates, “This encampment remains our top multijurisdictional priority site to address as part of the Right of Way Safety Initiative and the Washington State Department of Transportation, the Washington State Patrol, the state Department of Commerce, King County Regional Homeless Authority and the City of Seattle are working together to finalize a site resolution plan.” No timeline mentioned. Shortly after last month’s meeting at Arrowhead Gardens, crews did some cleanup at the site (photo above), including removal of unauthorized fencing and an inflatable pool that had inspired incredulity from observers.

  • Buttercup August 17, 2023 (3:48 pm)
    I have racked my brain and still have not figured out how they got all that water for that big pool. If someone could solve that problem they should be hired as a consultant to solve city problems😂.   It’s taking longer to get them out than it took to build their village

  • anonyme August 17, 2023 (4:01 pm)
    WSDOT is trying to spin this to make it appear that the only criminal element of this encampment is “outside visitors”, perpetuating the myth of victimhood.   Absolute BS.  I have not seen anything about a deadline.  What is a “site resolution plan”, anyway?  It’s simple: clear it out and arrest anyone who returns.

