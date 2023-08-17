FOLLOWUP: WSDOT says one-third of Myers Way encampment residents have moved into housing

(July photo courtesy Diane Radischat)

Almost a month after state and city reps met with Arrowhead Gardens residents< for an update on the encampment across Myers Way from the senior-living complex, it's still there, but the state says progress is being made toward "resolving" it. WSDOT circulated another update out this afternoon, saying that 18 of the 52 known residents “have moved into housing options with the assistance of service providers” and others are expected to do the same “in the coming weeks.” Outreach workers are continuing to work with people at the site, WSDOT says. However, that’s required law-enforcement presence, the update adds, explaining:

Many of you will notice a Washington State Patrol presence at the site this week. As you know, the encampment gets visitors that don’t live onsite, but do affect the dynamics from a safety perspective, so service providers in coordination with WSDOT and WSP requested a law enforcement presence as a safety measure and deterrent.

The update reiterates, “This encampment remains our top multijurisdictional priority site to address as part of the Right of Way Safety Initiative and the Washington State Department of Transportation, the Washington State Patrol, the state Department of Commerce, King County Regional Homeless Authority and the City of Seattle are working together to finalize a site resolution plan.” No timeline mentioned. Shortly after last month’s meeting at Arrowhead Gardens, crews did some cleanup at the site (photo above), including removal of unauthorized fencing and an inflatable pool that had inspired incredulity from observers.