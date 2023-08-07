ELECTION 2023: Seattle City Council District 1 vote update

One more week until the primary vote is finalized and certified, but from here on out it’s down to a daily trickle of ballots, if that. So with today’s update in, adding just a few more votes, we’re going to take one more look at how Seattle City Council District 1 shook out:

Maren Costa 8,760 33.15 %

Rob Saka 6,360 24.07 %

Phil Tavel 5,311 20.10 %

Preston Anderson 2,213 8.38 %

Stephen Brown 1,650 6.24 %

Jean Iannelli Craciun 836 3.16 %

Lucy Barefoot 766 2.90 %

Mia Jacobson 472 1.79 %

Turnout in this district is at 36.7 percent and not likely to move much beyond that. Top two finishers advance to the November 7th general election, for which voting will begin in mid-October.