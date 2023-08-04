ELECTION 2023: Fourth round of primary results

The ballot-counting has almost caught up with the ballot-receiving at King County Elections, so today’s update of results from Tuesday’s election doesn’t include that many more votes. First, here’s where the top three stand in Seattle City Council District 1:

Maren Costa 8,714 33.15 %

Rob Saka 6,343 24.13 %

Phil Tavel 5,276 20.07 %

That’s with 36 percent of ballots counted, only one-half percent less than the percentage received. Next, here’s how King County Council District 8‘s top two have shaken out, with 33 percent of ballots received and counted:

Teresa Mosqueda 28,646 57.56 %

Sofia Aragon 18,691 37.56 %

(Since Mosqueda is an at-large Seattle City Councilmember, if she goes on to victory in November, that means the City Council will have a majority of new members – five of nine – as four district-seat incumbents already aren’t running for re-election; the council would appoint an interim person for her seat.) Here’s the top two in Seattle School Board District 6, with 36 percent of ballots received and counted:

Gina Topp 19,672 79.70 %

Maryanne Wood 3,515 14.24 %

The top two in the Seattle Port Commission Position 5 race, s countywide vote, with just under 30 percent of ballots counted:

Fred Felleman* 212,442 56.50 %

Jesse Tam 96,449 25.65 %

And the Veterans, Seniors, and Human Services countywide levy, also with just under 30 percent of ballots counted, is passing with 71.5 percent approval.