BIZNOTES: The 1994, 35th Local Mart, Industrious followup

Three biznotes, all for new West Seattle businesses:

(Photo courtesy The 1994)

THE 1994: Just got email today from the proprietors of this new salon/spa, which has opened in the new South Delridge mixed-use building at 8854 Delridge Way SW. Hanna and Ivy plan an August 19th grand-opening event for The 1994. Hanna, who’s lead aesthetician, tells WSB, “I have worked locally in West Seattle for the last 7 years. I was previously at Flourish Beauty and Spruce Apothecary in West Seattle.” Ivy is lead hair stylist and “was at Cedarhouse in Queen Anne before this. We do haircuts (specializing in curly and coily hair) and color in the salo,n and the spa offers holistic skin-care services, hair removal, and lash and brow enhancement services.” Their celebration on August 19th will be 4-8 pm.

NEW STORE: A liquor-license application shows a proposal for a new mini-market in the commercial building at 7356 35th Avenue SW, under the name 35th Local Mart, for a “grocery store (with) beer and wine.” We haven’t yet reached the potential proprietors, but the intersection has had a small food/beverage store before – this is on the northeast corner of 35th/Webster, across from the future GH Pasta & Pizza space that was once John’s Corner Deli.

INDUSTRIOUS FITNESS FOLLOWUP: Last Friday we reported that Industrious is coming to the ex-Village Woodworks space in The Junction, almost five months after we first noted a fitness studio was planned there. We sent an inquiry to the company and franchise owner Bret replied. Our big question – what style of fitness? “All class participants get a dedicated workout station for the entire class. We call the station ‘The Halo’ and the system has Patent Pending with the USPTO. Industrious believes in Functional Fitness, commonly known as CrossFit, and that is at the core of our programming ideology. As an example, on certain days, people can expect to do a lift like Back Squats followed by a CrossFit workout, and on other days participants can expect to do Bench Press, followed by interval training with dumbbells, barbells, boxes, and kettlebells. On other days, it might be a long sweaty interval piece on rowers, runners, and bikes.” Bret lives in West Seattle and says he previously founded, owned, and operated a Crossfit studio in the Chelan area, then moved to Seattle and worked for Industrious; now he’s its first franchise owner. “Our grand-opening date is scheduled for November 1, 2023 – and our permit was issued by the City in late July. We are starting construction in Mid-August. We plan to hold class workouts on our grand-opening day and then hold an afterparty somewhere on the block (location TBD) to get to know each other and celebrate the milestone.”