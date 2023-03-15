BIZNOTES: 3 from The Junction

Three business notes from The Junction:

(WSB file photo)

EX-VILLAGE WOODWORKS SPACE: More than one year after Village Woodworks closed at 4538 California SW, we have a hint of what might be next for the space. An early-stage city filing this week shows a proposal for a Crossfit studio. The online file doesn’t show owner/applicant info yet, though, so we don’t know if this is a new studio, or an expansion/new location for an existing one; we’ll update when more info is available.

HOT STUFF ON ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Stop by HomeStreet Bank (4022 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) between 1 and 3 pm Friday to help them support another local business, West Seattleite-owned Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce. Try the sauces and join in a raffle on St. Patrick’s Day afternoon.

FREE FOOD: The new Italian restaurant Dué Cucina (4437 California SW) continues an extended “soft open” period, but they’ve set the date for an official grand-opening celebration – when they open for the day at 11 am Sunday, March 26th, the first 100 people in line will get a free bowl of pasta while enjoying live music from an Italian band.