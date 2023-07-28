YOU CAN HELP: Tutoring volunteers needed for West Seattle school this fall

(Photo courtesy Brad Ogura)

If you can break away during the day once a week, for one hour, you can help local students. Brad Ogura has done it himself and is getting the word out on behalf of Invest In Youth (for which he also serves as a board adviser):

Give back, support the local community, have fun by tutoring a student at Roxhill Elementary at E.C. Hughes, starting this fall! As a tutor, you’ll be paired with a 3rd, 4th, or 5th grader and work with that same student each Tuesday during the school year from 2:40 pm to 3:40 pm. This match allows you to see your impact on the student’s week-to-week progress.

No experience is necessary; just a commitment to help narrow achievement gaps and promote educational equity right here in West Seattle. The tutoring program is run by Invest in Youth, a nonprofit that has been working with Seattle Public School students for over 25 years, and after a brief absence from West Seattle the program is returning to Roxhill this fall.

Tutors typically work on math skills, reading fundamentals as well as being a friend and mentor to their student. Time is spent in the classroom after school ends with other student-tutor pairs, and a teacher as well as an Invest in Youth staff member is onsite and always available to help when needed.

Tutoring is offered at no cost to families or schools and Invest in Youth is actively recruiting volunteer tutors to sign up now. Both tutors and students consistently report that the program is a highlight of their week and an extremely rewarding experience.

Helpful Links: About Invest in Youth, FAQs, all about tutoring including an online signup form.

Contact Cherrise (CSmith@investinyouth.org) if you have questions.